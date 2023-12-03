Prepared to thwart any infiltration attempt along LoC in J&K: IG BSF

Srinagar, Dec 03: Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF), Kashmir Frontier, Ashok Kumar Yadav on Sunday said the force was prepared to thwart any infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was speaking to media-persons on the sidelines of the 59th BSF Raising Day celebration at Humhama campus.

“There are always threats of infiltration across the border and during peak winters, the chances get reduced but this year there are expectations that people will try to infiltrate. We are prepared for that and block all the infiltration routes and vulnerable patches by deploying special area domination patrol parties and ambushes as well,” he said.

The IG BSF said that as far as foiling of infiltration attempts is considered, BSF had lot of success in the last year. “We (BSF) and Army carry joint operations in the border areas whenever there are intelligence inputs about infiltration and many infiltration attempts were foiled in the last year,” he said.

He said other than the dedicated troops which are there and dominating the LoC, we keep on incorporating new technologies and new surveillance equipment to strengthen our capabilities to stop any infiltrations.

“There were no incidents of ceasefire violation in Kashmir frontier. But there were some incidents on international border and based on those incidents we are very alert and capable to counter any attempt made by the other side,” IG BSF said.

He said they have already received intelligence inputs that there are many people on the launching pads who are trying to find the routes and time to infiltrate. “But we are prepared to thwart all such attempts,” he said.