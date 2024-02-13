Prime Minister Narendra Modi Departs on Two-Nation Tour to UAE and Qatar

New Delhi Feb 13, 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has departed for an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar, spanning from February 13 to February 15. This marks his seventh visit to the UAE and his second visit to Qatar since 2014.

During his tenure, cooperation between India and the UAE has flourished across various sectors including trade and investment, defence and security, food and energy security, and education. The cultural and people-to-people connections between the two nations have strengthened significantly.

Prime Minister Modi anticipates discussions with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, in Abu Dhabi, focusing on advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan recently attended the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 as the Chief Guest, hosted by Prime Minister Modi in Gujarat.

In addition, Prime Minister Modi will address world leaders at the World Government Summit in Dubai, following an invitation from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Defense Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid will emphasize enhancing ties with Dubai.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the first Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, symbolizing the shared values of harmony, peace, and tolerance between India and the UAE. He will also address the Indian community in Abu Dhabi during a special event.

In Qatar, Prime Minister Modi anticipates meetings with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir, and other dignitaries, reflecting the historically close and friendly relations between India and Qatar.

The visit aims to deepen ties across various domains, including political exchanges, trade, investment, energy partnership, and cultural and educational cooperation.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his pride in the Indian diaspora for their efforts in enhancing India’s global engagement. He eagerly anticipates joining the Indian diaspora in the UAE at the Ahlan Modi program, underscoring the significance of their contributions.

India’s ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar are on an upward trajectory, characterized by strengthening relations and increasing trade between the nations. The mutual trust between India and both UAE and Qatar continues to grow.

The recent visit of the Prime Minister to Qatar further solidifies the bond between the two countries, particularly following the release of eight former Indian naval veterans from prison in Qatar. This development underscores the deepening understanding and evolving relationship between India and Qatar.