Prof Soz grieves over demise of noted Kashmiri poet Ghulam Nabi Khayal

Srinagar, October 15: Senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of renowned scholar and poet Ghulam Nabi Khayal.
"I express my deepest sadness on the demise of renowned scholar and poet Ghulam Nabi Khayal whom I knew from from more than 3 decades," he said in a statement.
He translated the quartets of the world-famous poet Umer Khayyam into the Kashmiri language, a work that received high appreciation, the Congress leader said.
He was a genuine scholar who wrote prose and poetry in Kashmiri and Urdu languages and had earned appreciation for his contributions to these languages he added.
"Through his weekly English language – The Voice of Kashmir, he connected various social and political situations and was thoroughly clear in his thought-process. He was widely known for his political comments on issues," he also added.Ghulam Nabi Khayal will be remembered long not only for his contribution in Urdu and Kashmiri languages, but for his keen sense of belonging to Kashmir, he said.