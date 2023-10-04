Pronounced dead by doctors, newborn Assam baby found to be alive before cremation

"When we opened the packet before the cremation after arriving at the Silchar Crematorium, my toddler wa sobbing. We rushed to the hospital and the baby is receiving treatment," Das said. Following that, a gathering of residents from Silchar's Malinibil neighborhood protested in front of the hospital. Sujit Das Choudhary, a local citizen, claimed that the hospital staff kept the infant inside a packet for over eight hours like rubbish without even properly determining whether the child was still alive.