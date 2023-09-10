Property of Jailed Drug Smuggler Couple Attached in Bandipora

Srinagar, Sept 10: Police on Sunday attached the property of a jailed 'notorious' drug smuggler couple under the NDPS Act in Bandipora.
A Bandipora Police spokesperson updated on their X handle (formerly Twitter) that property worth 56 lakh and 60 thousand rupees, belonging to two notorious drug smugglers, Khursheed Ahmad Waza, son of Ghulam Ahmad Waza, and his wife Posha Begum, residents of Ward No. 5 in Bandipora, was frozen.
The property, illegally acquired through the sale of narcotic drugs, was seized under Section 68F(2) of the NDPS Act by the Competent Authority and the Administration of SAFEM (New Delhi), the spokesperson added.
The duo is presently booked under PIT NDPS and lodged at KotBalwal Jammu and Central Jail Srinagar.