Protest forces early return of J&K, UP students from National integration migration programme

Srinagar, Sept 29: A year-long National Integration Migration Programme involving students from Navodaya Vidyalayas in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh took an unexpected turn when students from NV Jhansi protested against their counterparts from NV Rajouri, leading to the early return of the J&K students after only two months.
The programme, initiated by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, aimed to promote an understanding of India's diverse cultures by allowing students from one Navodaya Vidyalaya to migrate to another situated in a different linguistic region.
However, tensions escalated at NV Jhansi, where 18 students from NV Rajouri had been residing since August.
Similarly, 20 students from NV Jhansi were sent to NV Rajouri as part of the same initiative.
Trouble erupted on Thursday evening when students at NV Jhansi alleged that their schoolmates sent to NV Rajouri had been assaulted following a dispute, reported Indian Express.
Reports suggest that local students surrounded the hostel housing the NV Rajouri students and demanded their immediate release. School authorities acted swiftly, relocating the NV Rajouri students to a staff room, preventing any physical altercation.
R P Tiwari, the principal of NV Jhansi, expressed concern over the situation and made the decision to send the Kashmiri students back to Rajouri early on Friday, said the report.
Simultaneously, he contacted the principal of NV Rajouri, requesting the return of NV Jhansi students. The students were transported to Rajouri in private vehicles under the supervision of NV Jhansi staff.
Principal Tiwari stated, as per Indian Express: "Under the scheme, students are supposed to spend a year at the host school. However, due to the present situation and concerns for the students' safety, we have canceled the program midway. The principal of NV Rajouri has also agreed to send our students back."
The students from Class 9 at NV Rajouri had initially arrived in Jhansi in early August, all part of the "Migration of Students for National Integration" scheme.