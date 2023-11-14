PRS Oberoi, The Oberoi Group Chairman Emeritus passes away

New Delhi, Nov 14: Iconic hotelier P.R.S. Oberoi, Chairman Emeritus of the Oberoi Group breathed his last on Tuesday morning. He was 94.

The last rites will take place at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

In an email to the Oberoi Group family, Vikram and Arjun Oberoi said, “It is with profound grief and sorrow that we wish to inform you of the peaceful passing of our beloved leader, P.R.S. Oberoi, Chairman Emeritus earlier today. His passing is a significant loss for The Oberoi Group and the hospitality industry in India and overseas.”

They said that P.R.S. Oberoi was a visionary leader whose unwavering dedication and passion for excellence shaped The Oberoi Group and its hotels, to be recognised amongst the best globally.

“His legacy extends far beyond our organisation, influencing the hospitality landscape in India and across the globe,” the mail read.

They said that under P.R.S. Oberoi’s leadership, The Oberoi Group achieved “unprecedented success”, expanding globally and setting new standards for luxury, quality and excellence.

“Equally profound is Oberoi’s impact on so many hoteliers personal and professional lives through his mentorship, guidance and coaching, inculcating a spirit of perfection, attention to the smallest detail and a desire for unmatched standards,” they said.

“Beyond corporate success, P.R.S. Oberoi was known for his compassion and warmth, fostering a corporate culture built on integrity and genuine care for every member of The Oberoi Group,” they said.

“As we mourn Oberoi’s passing, let us come together to support one another and celebrate the remarkable legacy that PRS Oberoi leaves behind. In the days ahead, we will share details of how we plan to honour and remember him,” the mail read.

“P.R.S. Oberoi’s cremation will take place at the Bhagwanti Oberoi Charitable Trust, Oberoi Farm, Kapashera, starting at 4.00 p.m. today. Anyone from within The Oberoi Group as well as those who knew him, are welcome to attend and pay their respects. May I also request that prayers are held for P.R.S. Oberoi at our hotels and at the Corporate Office today,” the mail said.