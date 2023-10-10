Pulwama seminary where two terrorists were killed last year demolished: officials

Srinagar, Oct 10: A seminary in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district where two terrorists were killed in an operation by the police and army last year has been demolished by the revenue authorities on the directions of an investigating agency, officials said today.
An official said the building located in Chewa Kalan village of the district was built on state land.
“Police and Army had conducted an operation during intervening night of 11/12th March in 2022 in a Darul Uloom located at Chewa Kalan Pulwama in which one local terrorist Aquib Mushtaq R/o Kareemabad and one FT got killed,” he said.
“In this connection investigation of case FIR No 50/2022 was later on taken over by NIA and during investigation, NIA arrested the administrators of said DarUl uloom namely Naseer Molvi R/o ChewaKalan and his associate namely Imtiyaz who are still under custody.”
The official said the Dar Ul uloom comprising three single storied rooms was built on Govt land and “were redundant since occurrence of encounter i.e. March 11/ 12; 2022.”
On the recommendations of investigating agency, these illegal structures on Govt land got demolished tonight by revenue authorities under Police protection, added the official.