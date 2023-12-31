Punjab’s development top priority for PM Modi: Chugh

Amritsar, Dec 31: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for starting Vande Bharat train between Amritsar and Delhi, saying it will go a long way to promote tourism and trade in the holy city.

Talking to media after the prime minister’s Mann Ki Baat programme, Chugh said the prime minister message of fit India would be imbibed by the youth in a big way.

Chugh thanked the prime minister for his various developmental schemes for Punjab which included renovation of railway and road infrastructure, including the one that connects Amritsar to Katra.

He said Punjab had always been a top priority for the prime minister for various developmental schemes including the opening of the Kartarpur corridor for the devotees.