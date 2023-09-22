Qazigund Accident: 3 more injured succumb to injuries, death count reaches 4

Qazigund, Sep 22 (KNO): Three more persons, who were injured in a road accident in Qazigund area of Kulgam district on Friday morning, succumbed to their injuries, taking the death count to 4, officials said
An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a vehicle coming from Srinagar collided with a truck near walnut factory in Qazigund.
He said in the incident driver of the vehicle died at emergency hospital Qazigund and 6 others were injured. "Later, 3 more persons succumbed to their injuries, taking the death count to 4," he said—(KNO)