Qazigund hit-and-run case: Accused truck driver arrested

Srinagar, Sep 25: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested the truck driver involved in Qazigund hit-and -run case of eco vehicle in which four persons were killed.
A police spokesperson in a statement said: On 22/09/2023, at about 0623 hours an unknown Truck hit a Maruti Eeco car bearing registration No. JK06B-0901 near walnut factory in Qazigund are of Kulgam and fled from the spot. In this accident, the driver of Maruti Eeco vehicle and 06 passengers got critically injured who were immediately shifted to Emergency Hospital Qazigund for treatment from where they were referred to GMC Anantnag for further treatment (sic)."
However, four persons succumbed to their injuries, it added.
Police had lodged FIR No. 206/2023 in Police Station Qazigund and initiated investigation.
The spokesman also said that during the course of investigation, the team led by SHO Police Station Qazigund under the close supervision of SSP Kulgam relentlessly made all efforts and collected evidences from CCTV, Toll Plazas, Telecom and other useful applications/services to identify the accused.
"After strenuous efforts, the accused driver identified as Aarif Ahmad Ellahi son of Ghulam Rasool Ellahi resident of Nowgam Verinag, Anantnag involved in the commission of crime was arrested," statement reads.
Police also recovered theTruck bearing registration number JK22-7103.
Community members have lauded the efforts of police for cracking/solving the case within shortest possible of time, it added.