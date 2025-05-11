Rajnath Singh hails contribution of India’s scientists, engineers and technicians on National Technology Day

New Delhi, May 11: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday hailed the contributions of Indian scientists, engineers and technicians on the occasion of National Technology Day.

In a post on X, Singh said, “On National Technology Day, India salutes the scientists, engineers and technicians who contribute by developing new technologies for bringing positive change in our lives.”

The Defence Minister also recalled India’s Nuclear test in Pokhran in 1998.

“We proudly recall the exceptional efforts of our scientists that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998. It was a defining moment in India’s history,” Rajnath Singh said.

Congress party also extend wishes on the occasion, remembering India’s remarkable journey of technological development.

“On National Technology Day, we celebrate India’s remarkable journey of technological advancement. From breakthroughs in science, space, IT, and healthcare to empowering citizens, technology continues to shape India’s growth and aspirations for a brighter future,” the party posted on X.

The celebration of National Technology Day was started by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999 to honour Indian scientists, engineers and technologists, who worked for India’s scientific and technological advancement and ensured the successful conduct of Pokhran tests in May 1998.

Since then, National Technology Day is observed every year on May 11.

India conducted Pokhran-II tests, a series of five nuclear explosions, in May 1998 at the Indian Army’s Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan. It was overseen by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The test was also led by scientific figures including R Chidambaram and APJ Abdul Kalam.

India has developed some of the finest digital public goods infrastructure which could change lives the world over. The next in line could be its Open Network for Digital Commerce which currently is in its nascent stage of adoption. Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is aimed at promoting open source networks for all to exchange goods and services on the internet, and most importantly it is independent of any specific platform.

India has taken the path of building public digital infrastructure for serving citizens and UPI, and Jan Dhan, Aadhar and CoWin are some of the examples.

Coming to UPI, India’s flagship instant payment solution, its adoption has grown leaps and bounds. Payments through digital means in India are hitting fresh highs, as its citizens are increasingly adopting the emerging modes of transacting on the internet. UPI is India’s mobile-based fast payment system, which facilitates customers to make round-the-clock payments instantly, using a Virtual Payment Address (VPA) created by the customer.

