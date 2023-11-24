Rajouri encounter: Four fallen soldiers accorded farewell in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 24: A wreath-laying ceremony for four Army personnel who lost their lives during the encounter operation of the terrorists in the thickly forested terrain in Kalakote at Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir was held in Jammu on Friday.

The mortal remains of four fallen soldiers, Captain M V Pranjal, Captain Shubham Gupta, Lance Naik Sanjay Bisht and Paratrooper Sachin Laur were brought to Jammu, where LG Manoj Sinha, along with senior officials, accorded a tearful farewell at a wreath-laying ceremony.

The wreath-laying ceremony of Hav Abdul Majid, a resident of Poonch, will be held in Poonch.

Five soldiers, including two Army Captains, lost their lives in the firefight carried over from Wednesday.

The encounter broke out between terrorists and a joint team of the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Bajimaal area of Dharamsala.

While the forces suffered five casualties on its side, two terrorists, including a top LeT commander and sniper, identified as Quari, were also neutralised on Thursday.

The army informed further that it recovered large quantities of ‘War Like Stores’ from the encounter site.

Quari was infamous for orchestrating several attacks, including the Dangri incident, where six innocent civilians lost their lives on January 23, and the Kandi attacks in Rajouri’s Poonch areas.

His killing marks a significant blow to the revival of terrorism in these districts, according to an army official.

Meanwhile, in heart-wrenching visuals from the wreath laying on Friday, army officers and soldiers were seen paying their last respects to their fallen comrades.