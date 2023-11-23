Rajouri encounter toll mounts to 7 with killing of soldier, terrorist

Srinagar, Nov 23: One more terrorist and a soldier were killed Thursday in the gunfight in Rajouri, taking the toll to seven, including two terrorists and five soldiers, officials said.

“Based on specific intelligence, joint operation was launched in Kalakote area of Gulabgarh forest Rajouri,” said White Knight Corps in a tweet.

“Contact (was) established on 22 Nov(ember) and intense firefight ensued. The terrorists have been injured and surrounded and operations are in progress, amidst acts of valour and sacrifice by own bravehearts in trying to prevent collateral damage to women and children in the highest traditions of #IndianArmy.”

Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that a soldier injured in the gunfight today succumbed, taking the number of army men killed in the encounter to five.

It said that two terrorists were killed in the gunfight. One of the slain was identified as Quari, a Pakistani national, tasked with reviving terrorism in the region, said the Jammu-based Defence spokesman.

“He has been trained on Pak & Afghan Front. He is a highly ranked terrorist leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba,” said the spokesman.

“He has been active in Rajouri-Poonch alongwith his group from past one year. He is also believed to be mastermind of Dangri & Kandi attacks.”

The spokesman said that Quari was sent to revive terrorism in the region. “He is [an] Expert in IEDs, operating & hiding from Caves & a trained Sniper,” he added.

The encounter between terrorists and security forces in dense forests of Baaji Maal in Kalakote area of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir entered day two on Thursday with both sides exchanging heavy gunfire, officials said.

The encounter broke out in Baaji Maal forests after security forces launched a search operation following inputs about the presence of terrorists.