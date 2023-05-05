Rajouri gunfight: Three injured soldiers succumb, toll 5

Srinagar, May 05: Three army soldiers injured in a gunfight with terrorists in Rajouri district have succumbed, taking the death toll of soldiers to five, army said
"In the ongoing operation in Rajouri sector, three soldiers who were critically injured in the morning have unfortunately succumbed to their injuries," said an army spokesman.
He said the operations are still in progress at the site of the encounter.
Earlier, army said that the terrorists hiding in a cave detonated an explosive device, killing two soldiers and injuring five others.