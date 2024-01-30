Ramban people demand clearing of blocked drainage system

Ramban, Jan 30: The people in Ramban have demanded clearing of the blocked draining system in their town.

The residents of the old town said that the drainage passing side by side with the old alignment of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway from Cafeteria Morh to Court Road is chocked and needs to be cleared immediately.

They said drains were clogged during and resurfacing work of the old alignment of the highway passing through the middle of Ramban town. The residents have appealed to the concerned authorities to clear the mud-filled drain fearing that it will lead to water clogging during the rainy season.

They said the contractor engaged by the NHAI for resurfacing work of the old alignment of the highway in Ramban town left the drains choked with mudstones at Tourist Cafeteria, Bus stand to Court road.

The residents, shopkeepers and Dhaba owners rue that the drain has become a nuisance as foul smell emits from the drain and also turns into a breeding ground for flies.

Mohammad Khalid Wani former councilor ward no 5, said that the drain from Cafeteria Morh to the Bus Stand area is filled with mud, and filth at several places. If rain starts then the rainwater will have no way to pass freely and water enters the close by shops.

The residents demanded that drains be cleared for better access to flow the rainwater as soon as possible to avoid any clogging and inconvenience to the locals.

They have appealed to the Executive Officer Municipal Council Ramban Sudarshan Jamwal to take immediate action on this issue and clear the chocked drains.