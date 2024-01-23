RASTA initiative launched for creating accident-free Anantnag

Anantnag, Jan 23: To create an accident-free Anantnag, district administration Anantnag started an initiative, Roadside Assistance during Traffic Accidents (RASTA) on Tuesday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that as part of the RASTA initiative, doctors gave demonstrations in emergency medical care and rescue to the volunteers while medical kits were distributed among the participants.

He said that the district Administration has started the initiative to train residents and establishments on the side of the roads across the district so that they can be properly trained as first aid givers to act during the Golden Hour.

The idea is that administering timely medical aid could save the life of an accident victim.

Referred to as the ‘Golden Hour’, the first hour following a trauma is crucial.

Providing instant and proper first aid to accident victims during this critical period significantly enhances the chances of survival and reduces the severity of injuries.

First aid, defined as the initial care given to an injured person, is vital in the absence of immediate medical help, making the difference between life and death.

While it may not always be feasible for medical assistance to arrive within an hour onlookers, and those present at the spot can play a pivotal role in offering first aid to serious victims.

However, it is essential to be aware of the proper procedures and precautions, as improper handling can sometimes worsen the situation.