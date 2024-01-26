Republic Day 2024: President Droupadi Murmu unfurls Tricolour, takes ceremonial 21-gun salute

New Delhi, Jan 26: President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.

President Murmu on her arrival at Kartavya Path was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Simultaneously, the National Anthem was played and the 21 Gun Salute was presented to the President.

As per tradition, the National Flag was unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute given with indigenous gun system 105-mm Indian Field Guns.

President Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who is the chief guest at this year’s Republic Day celebrations were escorted by the President’s Bodyguard- ‘Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak’.

The President’s Bodyguard is the seniormost Regiment of the Indian Army. This Republic Day is special for this elite Regiment as the ‘Angrakshak’ has completed 250 years of service since its raising in 1773.

The two Presidents arrived at kartavya Path in the ‘Traditional Buggy’, a practice which made a comeback after a gap of 40 years.

The Commandant of the President’s Bodyguard Colonel Amit Berwal, rode to the right of the President’s Buggy, leading this elite body of horsemen. To the left of the President’s Buggy is the Second-in-Command of the Regiment Lt Col Ramakant Yadav.

Four Mi-17 IV helicopters of the 105 Helicopter Unit showered flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path. This was followed by ‘Aavaahan’, a band performance by over 100 women artists playing various types of percussion instruments, symbolising Nari Shakti.

The Gun Salute was presented by the Ceremonial Battery of 871 Field Regiment (SHINGO) ex HQ 36 Artillery Brigade. The Ceremonial Battery is commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Vikas Kumar, SM.

The Gun position officer is Subedar (AIG) Anoop Singh. The 21 Gun Salute was given with 105 mm Indian Field Guns, the indigenous gun system on Kartavya Path.

21 Gun Salute is the highest military honour presented to the National Flag from the Kartavya path. The gun salute is synchronized with three simultaneous actions viz-a-viz, unfurling of the National Flag, Playing of the National Anthem by the Service bands and the national salute rendered by the President’s Bodyguard.

Last year, for the first time, the 21 Gun Salute was given with 105 mm Indian Field Guns replacing the vintage 25-pounder gun.

The 21 Gun Salute is presented during Republic Day, Independence Day and visits of foreign Heads of State.

The President’s Buggy is being led by Risaldar Sunder Singh Tanwar astride ARJUN.

The President’s Bodyguard is a unique Airborne Cavalry Regiment’ and distinct amongst all Regiments not only in India but also in the whole world, as it performs a multitude of roles.

It is the senior-most Cavalry Regiment carrying out mounted ceremonial duties for the President.

The ceremonial escort under the Commandant consisted of two divisions, one in front of the President’s Buggy and one in the rear. The ‘Nishaan Toli’ carrying the National Flag and two Nishaans of the Regiment were in the centre.

The front division was commanded by the Risaldar Major Ajay Kumar. Immediately behind the President’s Buggy was the Trumpeter on his grey steed Alexander followed by the Nishaan Toli.

The National Flag was carried by Risaldar Bhawani Singh, Nishaan of the President’s Standard of Bodyguard, carried by Risaldar Kulbir Singh and the Regimental Standard was carried by Rajender Singh. The rear division was under the command of Risaldar Satnam Singh.

French President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest at this year’s R-Day parade.

He is the fifth French leader to be the chief guest on Republic Day.