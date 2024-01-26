LG takes salute at main function as Republic Day passes off peacefully in J&K

Jammu/Srinagar, Jan 26: 75th Republic Day functions passed off peacefully in J&K on Friday as Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha unfurled the national flag and took the salute at the main function held at the M.A. Stadium in Jammu.

Earlier, the Lt. Governor laid a wreath at the Balidan Stambh in Jammu to pay tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

Later, Sinha unfurled the national flag and took salute at an impressive parade in M.A.Stadium in Jammu.

Smartly turned out contingents of CAPFs, local police, home guards and school children marched past the podium where Sinha took salute.

The L-G greeted the people on the 75th Republic Day of the country and said that the nation will never forget its martyrs who had laid down their lives to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

He also spoke of the great transformation in every sphere of activity incurring tourism that has taken place in the UT under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

He said the days of shutdowns, stone pelting and street violence had ended in Kashmir and the dawn of development had started paying dividends to the common man.

In the Valley, the main Republic Day function took place at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar where R.R. Bhatnagar, advisor of the Lt Governor unfurled the national flag and took salute at the parade.

Foolproof security arrangements had been made to secure the venues of the main functions in Jammu and Srinagar.

Special arrangements had been made to ensure the maximum participation of the public in these functions while no restrictions on public movement and the mobile phones were imposed anywhere in the Valley.

Smartly dressed contingents of police, paramilitary forces, home guards and school children took part in the parade at Srinagar.

The main function was followed by cultural programmes depicting unity in diversity of the two regions of J&K.

Republic Day functions were also held at all other district headquarters in J&K.

No untoward incident took part anywhere in the UT during today’s functions.