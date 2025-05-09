Robert Prevost becomes first American Pope, takes name Leo XIV

New Delhi, May 09: Cardinal Robert Prevost has been elected the new head of the Roman Catholic Church, becoming the first American to ascend to the papacy. The 69-year-old Chicago-born cleric will be known as Pope Leo XIV.

The announcement sparked jubilant cheers from the crowd gathered in St Peter’s Square, last night as white smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel to signal the decision of the conclave. Appearing on the Vatican balcony moments later, the newly elected pontiff greeted the faithful with a message of unity. “May peace be with all of you,” he declared.

Pope Leo XIV is widely regarded as a reform-minded figure. Before his appointment as Archbishop in Peru, he spent years working as a missionary in the country, earning a reputation for humility and a deep commitment to social justice. The appointment has drawn international attention and praise.

U.S. President Donald Trump hailed it as a “great honour” for the country, as messages of congratulations poured in from leaders around the world. Pope Leo XIV succeeds his predecessor in a time of change and challenge for the Catholic Church, with expectations high for the direction he will chart in the years ahead.