RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to address party workers today in Jammu

Srinagar, Oct 14: RSS Chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat who is on a three-day visit to Jammu will address a meeting of RSS workers today to get first hand information about the centenary celebrations of the formation of the RSS in the year 2025.
Swayamsevaks from Kishtwar, Rajouri, Udhampur and Jammu Mahanagar will participate in this meeting, reports said.
During his three-day stay at Jammu, Dr Bhagwat is likely to discuss various issues with the top leadership of J&K RSS during various meetings, reports added.
Dr Bhagwat interacted with senior leadership of RSS at Keshav Bhawan at Ambphalla on Friday evening where he straightway reached from airport after his arrival in the Jammu city.