SC Constitution Bench reserves verdict on issue of granting immunity to lawmakers for accepting bribes

"Performance is irrelevant. The offence (of bribery) does not include performance and offence is complete outside the House, there is no question of privilege being claimed or immunity being established," Mehta said. Senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, appearing for an intervenor, submitted that 40 per cent legislators have criminal cases against them as per a report and there is a strict need to curb the criminalisation of politics. He said that Article 105 of the Constitution giving immunity to a member of Parliament "in respect of anything said or any vote given by him in Parliament or any committee thereof" must be interpreted to mean only those acts that are essential for undertaking the legislative functions, adding that the penal laws of the country are applicable to the legislators in the same way as applicable to the ordinary citizen.