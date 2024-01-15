Searches conducted in Poonch villages

Poonch , Jan 15: Security forces on Monday conducted searches in various villages of Poonch district.

The searches were conducted jointly by Jammu and Kashmir police alongwith army and other forces. Officials said that at Saujiyan area near Line of Control (LoC),security forces conducted searches after some specific information about suspicious movement. The operation was going on when reports last came in.

Similarly, in Krishna Ghati forests located on Mendhar Poonch road, where suspected terrorists fired on army vehicles on Friday evening, searches continued for day four on Monday but there is no operational success so far.