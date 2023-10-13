Security forces detonate three suspicious gas cylinders in north Kashmir’s Handwara

Srinagar, Oct 13: Security Forces on Friday detonated three suspicious gas cylinders filled with urea in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said.
In a statement, army said: “In a swift response to a potential security threat, the ROP of 25 ADP in collaboration with the 30 Rashtriya Rifles (30RR) and Handwara Police, successfully detonated three suspicious small gas cylinders found along the roadside in Ganapora, area of Kralgund Handwara in Kupwara district."
It said three suspicious small gas cylinders were concealed under bushes near Ganapora crossing in Kralgund area in Handwara.
The statement added that sensing the threat, at around 10:30 AM, a joint team of 30RR and Handwara Police safely detonated the suspicious cylinders.
" Subsequent examination revealed that the cylinders contained urea, a non-lethal substance. There were no injuries or reports of damage to life or property during this incident," the statement said.
The authorities are actively investigating the incident to determine the motives and those responsible for placing these cylinders in a public area. Security measures have been reinforced in the vicinity to ensure the safety and well-being of the local community.
The local authorities urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or objects to the nearest Police unit to maintain the safety and security of the region.