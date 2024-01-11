Security forces recover four IEDs, ammunition in J&K’s Rajouri

Rajouri, Jan 11: Police and security forces have foiled a possible terror plot by recovering four tiffin based Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), a wireless communication device, a mini music player and bullets.

The recovery was made during an operation that was launched in Hayatpura village of Jammu and Kashmirs’ Rajouri district by the police and CRPF.

Officials said that following some specific information, 237 Battalion of CRPF along with Jammu and Kashmir police launched a cordon and search operation in Hayatpura village falling under Manjakote police station jurisdiction in the district.

During this operation, they said, four Tiffin based IEDs were found kept hidden in the area.

Weighing several kilograms, officials said these IEDs having large damage radius area were kept hidden and were likely to be used in days to come to trigger explosions in areas under a terror plot.

Alongside, a wireless communication device and a tape based mini music player and some bullets have also been recovered from the area.

Operation of CRPF and police is still underway in this village, officials said.