Seer Hamdan engages with welfare schemes at VBSY

Anantnag, Dec 30: Assistant Commissioner Development and Panchayat Riyaz Ahmad Shah participated in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Town Hall Seer Hamdan, Anantnag on Saturday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the event showcased the government’s unwavering dedication to citizen welfare and transformative developmental initiatives against the backdrop of the holy town.

Engaging with residents during the ongoing yatra, Shah evaluated the impact of central government schemes, with hundreds lauding the direct delivery of flagship benefits.

Through various events, the tangible success of initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Kisan Samman Nidhi, and more took the spotlight.

‘Meri Kahani Meri Zabani’ sessions unveiled firsthand accounts, vividly portraying the real impact on people’s lives.

Certificates and appreciation letters were presented for achievements under various government initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (G) and PM Awas Yojana (U).

The arrival of the Viksit Bharat Rath in Seer Hamdan showcased the government’s commitment to continuous public welfare.

The participants attentively listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recorded message, sharing success stories that highlighted the tangible benefits of government welfare schemes.

Addressing the gathering, Shah emphasised PM Modi’s vision, which focuses on awareness, reaching the unreached, facilitating scheme utilisation, and achieving saturation of schemes.

The yatra played a pivotal role in fostering development, engaging with government schemes, and achieving saturation under citizen-centric programs.

The ‘Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat’ pledge was administered, accompanied by cultural programmes and quizzes to raise awareness about the yatra’s objectives.

The event concluded with Shah inspecting government department stalls, and reviewing progress under different schemes.