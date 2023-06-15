Senior producer and ex-deputy director Doordarshan Zahid Manzoor passes away

Srinagar, June 15: Zahid Manzoor, a veteran producer of Doordarshan, breathed his last at Mubarak Hospital after a brief illness on Thursday.
The news of his demise has left the film and television industry mourning the loss of an exceptional talent.
Zahid Manzoor embarked on his illustrious career in 1974 as a Production Assistant at Doordarshan Srinagar. Through his dedication, passion, and artistic vision, he quickly ascended the ranks and served as a Producer and subsequently Deputy Director in various Doordarshan Kendras, including Srinagar, Jalandhar, and Mumbai.
During his tenure, Zahid Manzoor earned a stellar reputation for his contribution to the industry.
He was involved in the creation of numerous dramas, serials, documentaries, and diverse programs that captivated audiences across the nation.
His exceptional storytelling abilities and unique style of filmmaking set him apart from his peers, establishing him as a prominent figure in the field.
After leaving his position at Doordarshan, Zahid Manzoor ventured into the private sector, joining a production house in Saudi Arabia.
Later, he assumed the role of the head of Take One channel, where he continued to leave an indelible mark on the world of film and television productions. With his vast experience and expertise, he seamlessly navigated every facet of the industry, showcasing his versatility and commitment to his craft.
The news of his passing has cast a pall of sadness over the entire film and television fraternity. Colleagues, friends, and admirers from all corners of the industry have expressed their condolences, acknowledging the immense loss that the creative world has suffered.
Meanwhile, the employees of Doordarshan Srinagar, where Zahid Manzoor began his remarkable journey, are mourning his untimely demise. They have come together to remember his remarkable contributions and pray for his soul to find eternal peace in Jannat al-Firdaus.