Senior R&B engineer missing in J&K's Baramulla district

Srinagar, Aug 26 (IANS): A senior engineer of the roads and buildings (R-B) department of J-K government has gone missing Friday afternoon from Baramulla district.
Sources said that executive engineer, Gurmeet Singh of R&B department had gone to attend some official meeting in Baramulla town on Friday, but failed to report back at his home in the evening.
"Family of the missing engineer lodged a missing report and afterwards, search operation to trace the engineer was started by police.
"The abandoned car of the engineer was found between Baramulla Eco Park and Sheeri town by the side of the Jhelum river.
"The mobile phone of the officer was found inside the vehicle which was on flight mode.
"The engineer originally belongs to Rafiabad area, but presently he was posted and living in Baramulla town," the sources said.