Several NC leaders join BJP in J&K’s Kathua

Jammu, Jan 29: A senior regional National Conference (NC) leader in J&K’s Kathua district joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with several party workers on Monday.

Sanjeev Khajuria, NC district president (rural) Kathua joined the BJP along with several party workers in a setback to the Dr. Farooq Abdullah led party.

Khajuria joined the BJP in the presence of state unit president Ravinder Raina and senior leader Devender Rana.

While joining the BJP, Khajuria praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his welfare programmes and putting India on the global stage.

He called the INDIA bloc against the BJP as an ‘ill-conceived alliance’ which, he said, has failed because of the mass popularity of Narendra Modi.