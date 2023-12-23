Sgr-Leh highway closed after light snowfall at Zojila Pass

Ganderbal, Dec 23 : Higher reaches of Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday witnessed light snowfall which led to closure of the Srinagar-Leh highway.

Reports said that Zojila Pass along the Srinagar-Leh highway witnessed light snowfall while as health resort Sonamarg in Ganderbal district witnessed light to moderate snowfall on Saturday.

They said that about 2-3 inches of snow accumulated at Zojila Pass, drapping the scenic destination in white.

Due to fresh snowfall the traffic movement on Zojila Pass was suspended in view of slippery road conditions.

Officials said that the traffic will be allowed after clearance from BRO.

Meanwhile, an official of MeT Centre Leh said that light snowfall occurred at some places of Kargil, Zanskar, Minamarg etc.