Shah Rukh Khan's security raised to Y+ category after death threats

With his previous release 'Pathaan' and now 'Jawan', SRK has become the first actor to have two films grossing Rs 1000cr each in a single year.

Post the success of the movie, the makers recently held a press conference in Mumbai. The event was attended by SRK, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Atlee.

Sharing his excitement for the success of the movie, Shah Rukh said, "It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever."