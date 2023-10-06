Sikkim deluge: Many still missing, four soldiers among 19 dead, Guwahati

Troops of TriShakti Corps, Indian Army have been able to rescue 1,471 tourists in the areas of Lachen, Chatten, Lachung and Chungthang. As the weather situation is improving, the Army was planning to carry out an evacuation for the stranded tourists in the hill state. The officer said, “With the weather improving, there may be a window of opportunity for evacuation of stranded tourists by Helicopters.