Sikkim flash flood death toll rises to 26; 142 people still missing

North Sikkim (Sikkim) [India], October 7 (ANI): State Disaster Management Authority has said that the death toll from flash floods in Sikkim has reached 26 with 142 people still reported missing.

As per the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) report of October 6 at midnight, the death toll was registered at 26. It said 2413 people have been rescued, and 1203 houses have been damaged in the flash flood.