Situation good in Kashmir but need to cover some distance to move forward: GOC 15 Corps Rajiv Ghai

Srinagar, Jan 16: The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai on Tuesday said the situation in Kashmir was “good” but there was a need to cover some distance to move forward.

He was talking to media persons on the sidelines of the function in Baramulla where the J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) formally inaugurated General Bipin Rawat Stadium.

“Situation is good but yet there is a little distance that we have to move forward,” he told reporters.

About the narcotics smuggling, he said the Indian Army was completely involved with the state administration and the JK Police in trying to control the narcotics smuggling from across the border.

“We are working in that direction,” he said.

About the inauguration of the stadium, the Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said that it was a “big day” and proud moment for J&K and whole country that a stadium has been named after General Bipin Rawat.

“He (Bipin Rawat) not only commanded 19 infantry division Baramulla but has a special place in the hearts of people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

He said that Indian Army will do whatever we will be required for the development of the Bipin Rawat Stadium. “We will be involved in the improvement of the facilities of the stadium,” he said.

In his message to youth of Kashmir, he said that Kashmir is moving ahead and there are bright days and a very bright future ahead for the youth of Kashmir.