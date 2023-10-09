Solider killed, 3 others missing as avalanche hits army contingent at Mount Kun, Ladakh

Srinagar, Oct 09: A soldier was killed while three others were missing after an avalanche took place near Mount Kun, Ladakh, officials said Monday.

Defence sources told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a contingent of approximately 40 army personnel from the High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) and the Army Adventure Wing of the Army were involved in routine training activities near Mount Kun (Ladakh).