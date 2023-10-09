Solider killed, 3 others missing as avalanche hits army contingent at Mount Kun, Ladakh

Srinagar, Oct 09: A soldier was killed while three others were missing after an avalanche took place near Mount Kun, Ladakh, officials said Monday.
Defence sources told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a contingent of approximately 40 army personnel from the High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) and the Army Adventure Wing of the Army were involved in routine training activities near Mount Kun (Ladakh).
"Such exercises are standard practice during this season, aiming to provide realistic mountaineering training for HAWS participants as part of “Train the Trainer” concept," they said.
However, the sources added that during their training ascent on October 8, the group faced an unexpected avalanche. "Four of our dedicated personnel were trapped underneath. Immediate rescue operations were initiated and are still continuing," they said.
Mortal remains of one person struck by the avalanche have been recovered in a daring search operation underway, they said.
"Despite inclement weather and heavy snow pile up, search and rescue operations continue to locate and recover others trapped under the massive snow deposit," sources added—(KNO)