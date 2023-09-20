Sonia Gandhi seeks immediate implementation of Women's Reservation Bill, seeks quota for SC, ST, OBC

Ahead of her speech in Lok Sabha Sonia Gandhi said, “It was Rajiv ji's (Gandhi's) dream (Bill).”

"This is an emotional moment of my own life as well. For the first time, Constitutional amendment to decide women's representation in local body election was brought by my life partner Rajiv Gandhi. It was defeated in Rajya Sabha by seven votes. Later, Congress Government, under the leadership of PM PV Narasimha Rao, passed it in Rajya Sabha. As a result, we have 15 lakh elected women leaders across the country through local bodies. Rajiv Gandhi's dream is only partially complete. It will complete with the passing of this Bill," Sonia Gandhi said in Lok Sabha.