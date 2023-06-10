Maha CM Eknath Shinde takes ‘leave’ to visit Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, June 10: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken three days break from the office to visit Jammu and Kashmir, a media report said today.
As per The Times of India, Shinde visited Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra soon after he landed in Jammu on Thursday. He is accompanied by son and MP Shrikant Shinde.
The visit of the chief minister comes barely days ahead of the Shinde-Fadvanis government completing a year. As per the report, Shinde will discuss with tourism with the administration.
Sources told Greater Kashmir that Shinde is visiting tourist resort of Gulmarg in northern Kashmir.