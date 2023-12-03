SOUTH KASHMIR DIARY

Residents demand maternity hospital

The concerned residents of Shopian have reiterated their demand of constructing a maternity hospital in the area. The residents said that there was a pressing need for a maternity hospital in the area. “In the absence of a maternity hospital, the expectant mothers, more often than not, have to be shifted to Srinagar”, said Magray Mansoor, a concerned citizen and a social activist from the area. Magray said that they had already submitted a memorandum to the government regarding the building of the hospital at the site of old fruit mandi.

“The fruit mandi was shifted to Aglar village a couple of years ago. The space is lying vacant and it should be utilised for the construction of a maternity hospital”, said Magray. He said that it would not only alleviate the challenges faced by expectant mothers, but also help in lessening the strain on the other maternity hospitals.

Shopian villagers rue lack of drain

The residents of Digam village located on the banks of Rambiara stream, barely 2 kms from south Kashmir’s Shopian town, have complained about the lack of a drain on either side of a narrow road passing through their village. The crucial road connects the area with the famous Kapal Mochan temple which is being visited by hundreds of pilgrims from across the country as part of their annual yatra. Additionally, a famous educational institute of the district is also located on the road.

“The road is devoid of a drain due to which the rainwater submerges the road during the inclement weather”, said the residents. They said that although the construction work on the drain was taken up a few months ago, it was left half way through. “They not only left the work incomplete, but also obstructed it at the other end”, said the residents. The aggrieved residents also drew attention towards the narrow width of the road.

“The road was macadamised on the sides that has narrowed its length”, they said. The residents appealed to the authorities to construct the drain and macadamise the un-macadamized portions on either side of the road.

Battered street irks Pahoo village residents

The dilapidated condition of a street in Pahoo village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district is causing immense hardships to the residents. The 300 meter long stretch lies in a rundown state, making it difficult for the residents to walk along the street during the rainy season. “A drizzle is enough to submerge the street as the water accumulates in the multiple potholes developed on the battered stretch”, said Ghulam Mohamamd Mir, a resident.

He said that the authorities had dug trenches on the side of the road to channel rainwater into them. “But they all got blocked, which exacerbated our miseries”, Mir said. He said that in case of any medical emergency they had to face immense hardships to ferry the patients to hospital. “We have to carry patients on our shoulders up to the main road”, said Mir.

He said that it was very difficult for the motorists to ply along the battered street. An official told Greater Kashmir that they would look into the matter.

Vendors, shopkeepers continue to occupy footpaths in Qazigund town

Pedestrians in Qazigund town of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district have to face great inconveniences as the street vendors and shopkeepers continue to occupy the footpaths. According to the residents, scores of vendors and shopkeepers spread their merchandise on the roads, which impacts the movement of pedestrians and vehicles. “The pedestrians are forced to walk in the middle of road”, said Javed Ahmad, a resident. He said that the occupation of footpaths also led to long traffic snarls and could cause accidents. “Despite our repeated requests, the government has failed to act against the violators”, said Nazir Ahmad, another resident. The residents appealed to the municipal authorities to act against the violators.