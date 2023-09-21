South Korea “will not stand idly” if North Korea receives Russian help on nuclear weapons: President Yoon Suk Yeol

He also called to reform the UN Security Council – of which Russia is a member – saying such a move “would receive broad support” if Moscow did supply Pyongyang with information in exchange for weapons.

“It is paradoxical that a permanent member of the UN Security Council, entrusted as the ultimate guardian of world peace, would wage war by invading another sovereign nation and receive arms and ammunition from a regime that blatantly violates UN Security Council resolutions,” Yoon said, as per CNN.