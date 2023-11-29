SP Leh P D Nitya loses parents in road accident

Kargil, Nov 29: Superintendent of Police (SP) Leh, P D Nitya, lost her parents in a road accident in Chhattisgarh. Ladakh police has mourned the tragic loss.

Quoting police officials, reports said that the parents and grandmother of the woman IPS officer were killed after a car they were traveling in collided with a truck, coming in opposite direction near Khedamara in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district on Wednesday. P D Nitya’s father P Venkataratnam (65), mother P Santhi (60), and her 85-year-old maternal grandmother were removed to hospital, where they were declared dead.

Meanwhile, Ladakh Police has mourned the tragic loss of the parents of SP Leh PD Nitya. “Ladakh Police mourns the tragic loss of P Venkataratnam and P Santhi, parents of PD Nitya- IPS, Superintendent of Police, Leh Ladakh. Our hearts go out to the family. In a solemn gathering, officers paid homage, praying for strength in these challenging times,” a statement from Ladakh Police said.

The officers and officials of District Police Leh extended heartfelt condolences to the officer. In a condolence assembly at District Police Headquarters Leh, all officers and officials offered prayers for their eternal peace. Additionally, they prayed for the bereaved family members, seeking strength to endure this tragic and irreparable loss with fortitude.