Special TADA court rejects bail of JKLF, Hurriyat activists arrested in Srinagar hotel raid

Srinagar, Sept 25: A TADA court has rejected the bail plea of around a dozen Hurriyat and JKLF activists who were booked under UAPA recently after arresting them in a raid on a Hotel in Srinagar.
They were arrested in July this year after a police spokesperson said that search was conducted on basis of credible info about meeting of some ex-trts of JKLF & erstwhile separatists in a hotel in Srinagar.
They were brought to Kothibagh PS for verification. Inquiry has started, prima facie it came out that they were planning to revive JKLF & hurriyat,” a spokesperson then added on X.