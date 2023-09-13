Srinagar Girl Afreen Hyder wins first-ever senior silver medal in Kyorugi

SRINAGAR, Sept 12: Afreen Hyder of Srinagar has created history by winning the first-ever senior silver medal for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (JK-UT) in Kyorugi, a full-contact sparring discipline, in the history of J&K Taekwondo.
Representing Jammu and Kashmir, Hyder bagged the medal during the 39th National Senior Taekwondo Championship held at Guwahati, Assam, between September 9 and 11.
The Championship was organized by the All Assam Taekwondo Association, under the aegis of the Taekwondo Federation of India and recognized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.
Afreen had a series of wins in the competition which started with her first fight against Rajasthan, scoring 5-0, 9-8; the second fight against Sikkim, with scores of 13-01, 15-01.
Similarly, in the third fight against Manipur, Hyder scored 7-0, 02-01, and in the fourth fight against Madhya Pradesh, she scored 02-01, 03-01; however, her loss against Kerala in the final round stopped her winning tally.
Afreen started her Taekwondo training in 2016 and later moved to Madhya Pradesh to hone her skills.