Srinagar records 2nd hottest September day in 132 years: MeT

Srinagar, Sept 12 (GNS): Heat wave conditions showed no signs of abating as Srinagar recorded season’s second highest day temperature in 132 years on Tuesday, officials said.
A meteorological department official here told GNS that summer capital of J&K, Qazigund and Kokernag recorded record breaking severe heat wave.
“Srinagar recorded maximum temperature of 34.2°C, which is 6.0°C above normal. This is the 2nd highest maximum temperature ever recorded in September since 1891,” he said, adding, “It has broken 53 years old record of 33.8°C recorded on 01 September 1970.”
The all-time highest temperature of 35.0°C was recorded on 18 September 1934, he said.
Qazigund the gateway town to Kashmir, recorded maximum Temperature of 33.2°C which was 6.7°C above normal and broke previous highest maximum temperature 32.8°C recorded on 12 September 2019.”
“Today's Temperature is highest since 1956 for Qazigund,” he said
Regarding Kokernag, he said, that south Kashmir place recorded maximum of 32.0°C and it was highest in 46 years since 1977.
Regarding the forecast, he said, heat wave to severe likely to continue on Kashmir for another 4-5 days.
He said reason for severe heat wave was prolong dry spell with less moisture due to stable atmospheric conditions.
Also, deficit of rainfall was likely to continue for next 1 week, atleast in J&K. (GNS)