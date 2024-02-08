Srinagar terror attack: Injured Punjab resident succumbs, toll 02

Srinagar, Feb 08: Two Punjab residents were shot at in Shal Kadal area of Srinagar on Wednesday evening in which one died on spot while another was shifted to a hospital in critical condition.

A top police officer told news agency Kashmir Scroll that two Punjab residents were shot at by terrorists in Shal kadal area of Srinagar.

He said that Amrit Pal (31) from Amritsar Punjab died on the spot while Rohit Mashi (27) son of Prem Mashi resident of Punjab received bullet injury in the abdomen.

He was shifted to SMHS Srinagar in critical condition where he succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning.