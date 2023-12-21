Stand united with people during critical period : Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Dec 21: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti today urged her party leaders to stand united with the people during this critical period and prevent a sense of hopelessness.

According to a press release, she was addressing a meeting of party leaders here. “Party President MehboobaMufti engaged in a comprehensive discussion with senior party leaders. The meeting focused on current issues in J&K, exploring measures to address them in the near future,”it added.

Emphasising solidarity, Mehbooba Mufti urged leaders to stand united with the people during this critical period and prevent a sense of hopelessness. The meeting was attended by senior leader and party Vice President Abdul Rehman Veeri , Ch Abdul Hameed , Chairman Parliamentary Board Mohammad Sartaj Madni , General Secretaries Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura , Sardar Amreek singh Reen , . Asiya Naqash , Adv Khurshid Iqbal and former ministers and senior party leaders Abdul Gaffar Sofi and Naeem Akhtar and PDP Youth President Waheed Para.