Teenage girl found dead at her home in Budgam village

Budgam, Sept 12 : A teenage girl was found dead at her home in Khansahib area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Tuesday .
An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that 19-year-old girl was found hanging at her home, following which she was rushed to nearby hospital.
He said that the doctors at Khansahib hospital declared her dead on arrival.
“The body will be handed over to the family for last rites after medico-legal formalities, while further investigation has been started,” he said—(KNO)