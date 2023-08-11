Terrorism on its last legs, drug menace a challenge: DGP

“As part of the Meri Matti Mera Desh program, various initiatives such as Tiranga Rallies and educational activities have been organized across schools, colleges, and civil administration offices in J&K. These initiatives are aimed at honoring the sacrifices made by individuals who laid down their lives for the nation's well-being. During the event, DGP Singh inaugurated five buildings in Kupwara dedicated to the memory of the brave Jawans who lost their lives in the line of duty. The buildings were constructed by Kupwara police as a tribute to their sacrifice.”