Terrorist attack on former cop an act of cowardice : Chugh

Srinagar, Dec 24: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh has strongly condemned the incident in which a retired police officer was shot dead by terrorists while offering prayers at a mosque in Baramulla today.

In a statement Chugh said it was not just a cowardly act of terrorists but was also an insult and disgrace to the religious place.

He said it was a shame that terrorists fired on Mohammed Shafi, a former SP, during Azan in the mosque which showed how desperate they are.

“Attacking a person in the place of worship was the most heinous crime for which the terrorists will have to pay heavily,” Chugh added.