Terrorist hideout busted in J&K's Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah, Oct 11: Security forces claimed to have busted a terrorist hideout during their search operation in JK's Bhaderwah, officials said on Wednesday. Three pistols, beside other explosive material have been seized from the hideout, they said.
The search operation is being conducted by 4 Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group in Seoj meadow, located on the base of Kailash glacier at a height 12,900 ft above sea level.
"The recoveries were made from Dev chand ki Gwari in Seoj meadow by the SOG Bhaderwah along with troops of 4 Rashtriya Rifles," said Abdul Qayoom SSP Doda.
"The joint operation which started on Tuesday morning in the vast Seoj meadow has not been called off yet, as the search operation is still going on," SSP added.
The recoveries from the hideout include 3 automatic J15005419 Chinese Pistols, 9 magazines and 79 live rounds.