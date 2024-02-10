“The poor, youth, farmers and women are pillars of Viksit Bharat” PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressing a Viksit Bharat programme virtually said that there were four pillars of the programme, the poor, youth, farmers and women.

PM Modi who addressed ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Gujarat’ programme via video conferencing also inaugurated and perform Bhoomi Poojan of more than 1.3 lakh houses across Gujarat built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and other housing schemes.

The PM said owning a house is a guarantee of one’s bright future and his government doing exactly the same through the PM Awas Yojana.

“For any poor person, his own house is the guarantee of his bright future. But with time families are increasing, hence the need for new houses is also increasing. It is the effort of our government that everyone should have a permanent roof and their own house.,” PM Modi said.

“Using new technologies and ensuring a fast rate of construction we have changed the face of the Awas Yojna. We are using technology to ensure delivery. It is the endevour of my government that every person should have a proper house” the PM added.

PM Modi also said that the greatest achievement of his government was bringing 25 crore people out of poverty and it was time to do more.

“Today every child in this country wants India to become a developed nation in the next 25 years. For this every citizen is contributing in their own way” the PM said.

As many as 24.82 crore individuals in India moved out of multidimensional poverty over the past nine years, according to a recent NITI Aayog report.

The Viksit Bharat programme was organised at more than 180 places across all districts of Gujarat, with the main programme held at district Banaskantha.

The state wide programme witnessed participation of thousands of beneficiaries of various government schemes including housing schemes. The programme was also be joined by Chief Minister Gujarat, other Ministers of Gujarat Government, MPs, MLAs and local level representatives.

While presenting the interim Budget for 2024-25 in Parliament on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that her government will launch a scheme to help deserving sections of the middle class living in rented houses, or slums, or chawls and unauthorized colonies to buy or build their own houses.

Highlighting the achievement of PM Awas Yojana (Grameen), the Union Finance Minister said that despite the challenges due to COVID, implementation of the scheme continued and the government is close to achieving the target of three crore houses.

She said that two crore more houses will be taken up in the next five years to meet the requirement arising from an increase in the number of families. PM Awas Yojana (Rural) is close to achieving the target of 3 crore houses.